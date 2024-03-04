A councillor says he is “excited” by the prospect of using the area’s heritage to drive forward the local economy.

Lichfield District Council’s new Medium Term Financial Strategy (MTFS) has outlined plans to invest in highlighting the past.

The new Heritage Plan will look at how to best utilise the district’s rich history to drive future growth.

Cllr Dave Robertson, deputy leader of the Labour group, said it was important the whole area was considered rather than just the city of Lichfield.

“I’m excited to see investment to use industrial and social history of our area to drive the economy of the future – one of my favourite sentences as a teacher was ‘if you don’t know where you’ve come from you’ve no idea where you’re going’. “Looking back to our proud history and civic traditions is something we should all be proud of. We can use that to help drive forward our economy. “At present we’re not considering the amazing history of Armitage Shanks which is here. Very few people from not very far away would be able to identify the village being involved with that, yet the name is known so widely for obvious reasons. “Fazeley Basin has a huge history and a part of the industrial revolution and it would be remiss of us not to understand and use that to help drive our economy along with other parts of the canal network. “We have a proud mining history in Handsacre, Chase Terrace, Chasetown and Boney Hay. We also have excellent historical documents. “There is so much history we can look back on and be proud of. Using all of that from the entire district as well as the proud ecclesiastical history of the city and scientific history with the Lunar Society and various other groups of thinkers and philosophers. “It is really important that we don’t lose track of that.” Cllr Dave Robertson

The MTFS has set aside £75,000 of funding to develop the Heritage Plan.

Labour group leader, Cllr Sue Woodward, questioned whether the scale of the cash set aside was sufficient.

“As Cllr Robertson explained, this is a pan-district plan. It is not just about Samuel Johnson and Erasmus Darwin, eminent though they are. Our history across the district is far wider and deeper than that. “This is about developing employment opportunities volunteering opportunities, promoting inclusion and promoting community engagement. “As such, up to £75,000 is very small beer in delivering that sort of project.” Cllr Sue Woodward

Cllr Rob Strachan, Conservative cabinet member for finance, said that the funding allocated was designed to kickstart rather than complete the overall project.

“I would take the moment to refer to it as revenue funding to get projects started. “They will subsequently require capital funding and that’s what we’re unlocking.” Cllr Rob Strachan