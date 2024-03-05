A van has been damaged in Armitage after an attempt to steal items from inside it.

The incident happened on Upper Lodge Road overnight between yesterday (4th March) and this morning.

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:

“Offenders have approached a grey Ford Transit Custom van and have cut a hole in the passenger side door. “They did not steal any items, possibly because they were disturbed or no tools were left inside.” Staffordshire Police spokesperson

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting incident 78 of 5th March.