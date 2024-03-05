Lichfield lost their grip on top spot in the table as they shared the spoils with Melbourne.

The 14-14 result meant Long Eaton’s win over Tamworth saw them leapfrog the Myrtle Greens in the table

The visiting Lichfield side started brightly with more than an equal share of possession, but they could not convert this authority into points of any kind as Melbourne defended sternly and with discipline.

Melbourne began to get a foothold in the game as the Myrtle Greens tried an alternative approach. On 35 minutes, after a multiple phase attack amongst the forwards, the home side eventually broke the deadlock with centre Euan North sniping through for the try. Andy Brown converted.

Moments later, they added a second with Ethan Benstead scavenging a loose ball after a clever dink from Ben Phelps bfound the mud.

With the home side 14 points to the good at half time, the Lichfield pack had to dig deep to alter the moment of the game – and they more than delivered as they began to monopolise possession and territory again.

Melbourne’s discipline started to wane as well. From a five metre scrum Kai Lucas-Dumolo scored his ninth of the campaign in the corner, which he also converted.

With 15 minutes to play, try number two came as the Lichfield forwards again showed their muscle and a line out was driven over with Charlie Milner under the pile of bodies. Lucas-Dumolo brought the scores level with his boot.

The expectation might then have been for the momentum to carry the Myrtle Greens to victory. But they decided against a kickable penalty shot at goal and the hosts hung on to secure the draw.

Lichfield have seen their county cup game at Leek this weekend postponed due to their opponents having to replay a league game which was abandoned last time out due to an injury to the referee.

It means the next action will be on 16th March when they welcome Paviors.

Elsewhere last weekend, the 2nds defeated Nuneaton 19-12 at Cooke Fields and the under 16s continued their strong form by winning a friendly at Hinckley.

The women’s 2nds won 49-0 at Burton for an eighth successive league win to leave them two points behind Rugby with a game in hand.