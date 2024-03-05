Farm Boy
Farm Boy. Picture: Pamela Raith Photography

A new production of Farm Boy at the Lichfield Garrick will gallop off to local venues as part of a touring series.

The show, based on Michael Morporgu’s sequel to War Horse, runs at the city theatre until 10th March.

It will then travel to local venues including:

  • Tittensor Village Hall on 14th March
  • Armitage with Handsacre Village Hall on 15th March
  • Abbots Bromley Village Hall on 16th March
  • Barton-under-Needwood Village Hall on 17th March
  • New Oscott Village on 19th March
  • Marchington Woodlands Village Hall on 20th March
  • Alstonefield Village Hall on 21st March
  • Burntwood Memorial Hall on 22nd March
  • Denstone Village Hall on 23rd March
  • Weston Village Hall on 24th March.

A spokesperson said:

“Following successful UK tours and a critically acclaimed run in New York, Michael Morpurgo’s compelling sequel to War Horse returns to the stage in this delightful, family-friendly show combining drama, storytelling and original music.

“It is a moving account of the changing face of the English countryside and a beautifully-crafted reminder that stories really can reach out across the generations.”

Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

Ticket details for the performances are available on the Lichfield Garrick website.

