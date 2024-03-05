A new production of Farm Boy at the Lichfield Garrick will gallop off to local venues as part of a touring series.

The show, based on Michael Morporgu’s sequel to War Horse, runs at the city theatre until 10th March.

It will then travel to local venues including:

Tittensor Village Hall on 14th March

Armitage with Handsacre Village Hall on 15th March

Abbots Bromley Village Hall on 16th March

Barton-under-Needwood Village Hall on 17th March

New Oscott Village on 19th March

Marchington Woodlands Village Hall on 20th March

Alstonefield Village Hall on 21st March

Burntwood Memorial Hall on 22nd March

Denstone Village Hall on 23rd March

Weston Village Hall on 24th March.

A spokesperson said:

“Following successful UK tours and a critically acclaimed run in New York, Michael Morpurgo’s compelling sequel to War Horse returns to the stage in this delightful, family-friendly show combining drama, storytelling and original music. “It is a moving account of the changing face of the English countryside and a beautifully-crafted reminder that stories really can reach out across the generations.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

Ticket details for the performances are available on the Lichfield Garrick website.