A new production of Farm Boy at the Lichfield Garrick will gallop off to local venues as part of a touring series.
The show, based on Michael Morporgu’s sequel to War Horse, runs at the city theatre until 10th March.
It will then travel to local venues including:
- Tittensor Village Hall on 14th March
- Armitage with Handsacre Village Hall on 15th March
- Abbots Bromley Village Hall on 16th March
- Barton-under-Needwood Village Hall on 17th March
- New Oscott Village on 19th March
- Marchington Woodlands Village Hall on 20th March
- Alstonefield Village Hall on 21st March
- Burntwood Memorial Hall on 22nd March
- Denstone Village Hall on 23rd March
- Weston Village Hall on 24th March.
A spokesperson said:
“Following successful UK tours and a critically acclaimed run in New York, Michael Morpurgo’s compelling sequel to War Horse returns to the stage in this delightful, family-friendly show combining drama, storytelling and original music.
“It is a moving account of the changing face of the English countryside and a beautifully-crafted reminder that stories really can reach out across the generations.”Lichfield Garrick spokesperson
Ticket details for the performances are available on the Lichfield Garrick website.