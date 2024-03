Whittington Flower Arranging Society will host their next event later this month.

The group will welcome Sarah Fenton, a NAFAS demonstrated, for a talk on Floral Dance.

It will be held at Whittington Village Hall at 7.15pm on 27th March.

Tickets are £5 for members and £10 for guests. For more information contact Lynne Lacey on 01543 432202 or 07818 453151