Funding worth £45,000 has been awarded to projects delivering youth services and support for mental health and wellbeing among adults in Burntwood.

Burntwood Town Council said the money had been allocated to Fun Club Hub, Platinum Boxing and Burton and District Mind.

The projects were chosen after applications were received from a number of organisations.

Cllr Darren Ennis, leader of Burntwood Town Council, said:

“A few months ago, we ran a survey asking residents where they felt our grant funding should go – and we were told loudly and clearly that we should be funding youth services for 11 to 18-year-olds and mental health and wellbeing support for adults. “As a result of this feedback, we asked charities and community groups to apply to us. Councillors were delighted to award £15,000 each to Fun Club Hub, Platinum Boxing and Burton and District Mind over the next three years to deliver much needed services.



“We are proud to invest in these organisations and bring more opportunities to our town – I simply wish we had more money to give. We had many applicants, and we could easily have selected additional groups.” Cllr Darren Ennis

Fun Club Hub will use the funding to continue to offer their weekly youth club, while Platinum Boxing will look to engage with more young people across the town.



The money for Burton and District Mind will allow the organisation to offer new activities supporting mental health as well as looking to establish a community base in Burntwood.