Lichfield City made an immediate return to winning ways as they won 3-0 at Bewdley Town.

Ivor Green’s men showed no hangover from the weekend defeat in their top of the table clash at Congleton Town as the dismantled their midweek hosts.

City got off to the perfect start when Liam Kirton opened the scoring in the first minute before Dan Smith doubled the advantage midway through the first half.

Dan Lomas wrapped up the win with a penalty in the second period.

The opener came when Kyle Baxter and Cameron Dunn combined to give Kirton a tap in.

Jack Edwards then saw efforts go wide and over the top before home keeper Kai Lloyd denied the Lichfield man with a smart save.

Lichfield were in the ascendency and made their dominance count when Lewi Burnside’s shot was steered home by Smith.

Lloyd then saved with his feet to prevent Dunn making it 3-0.

Bewdley carved out a chance of note at the other end only for the shot to go wide of James Beeson’s goal.

Joe Haines went close at the start of the second half as City continued to push for a third.

Bewdley number one Lloyd was doing his best to deny Lichfield though as he tipped a Kirton strike onto the bar and then denied the forward once more in a one-on-one. The keeper then made it a hat-trick of stops as he again kept out Kirton.

Haines was the next to be denied by Lloyd before a penalty was awarded 15 minutes from time when handball was given against the home side. Lomas stepped up and although the home stopper got a hand to the ball he was unable to keep it out of the net.