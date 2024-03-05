A Lichfield personal trainer has completed the first stage of a fundraising charity challenge.

Tom Penzer Adams is bidding to run eight marathons in eight weeks.

The 36-year-old kicked off his challenge at the weekend when he completed the Tokyo Marathon in a time of 2:58:28.

He is hoping to raise £8,000 for Muscular Dystrophy UK – and the roots of the challenge date back to his time as a student at The Friary School where he met his friend Jonny Evans. The pair went to New Zealand on a gap year and played rugby together.

Jonny’s older brothers, Gary and Paul both have muscular dystrophy and every year, their family organise a charity golf day. But Tom admitted that the thought of 18 holes did not appeal, so he decided to embark on a different challenge.

“I’m rubbish at golf and didn’t feel I could get involved. “Instead, I came up with the idea of a multiple marathon running challenge to show my support for Gary and Paul. “Looking back, it probably would have been a lot easier to have a couple of golf lessons and give everybody the satisfaction of watching me swing a golf club!” Tom Penzer Adams

Tom started running in 2021 during one of the Covid lockdowns and has run seven marathons since then.

He has set the bar high and admits he would love to do all the marathons in his challenge in under three hours.

“Tokyo was an amazing experience and there was a great atmosphere. “I’ve never had to work so hard for a sub three-hour marathon though as both hamstrings were cramping from about 30km. But I kept stopping and stretching and just managed to stay ahead of the three-hour pacers. “I can say hand on heart I am looking forward to running all eight marathons. Of course, it will be hard, but I just keep reminding myself why I’m doing it. “I take a lot of inspiration from Gary and Paul and am doing this for them and the rest of their family.” Tom Penzer Adams

Tom will now prepare for his next race – the Cambridge Boundary Run – on 10th March.

That will be followed by the Great Welsh Marathon, The Great British Seaside Marathon, the Brighton Marathon, the Boston Marathon and the London Marathon.

Sat between them all will be 100 laps of Cathedral Close in Lichfield on 1st April, with Tom hoping others will join him for his home run.

The event in the city will also see TV chef Tom Shepherd, owner of Michelin-starred restaurant Upstairs, will serve up his Great British Menu-winning Desperate Dan pie for spectators with proceeds going to Muscular Dystrophy UK.

Among those cheering him on will be members of the Evans family.

Gary, Paul and Jonny’s mum, Christine Evans, said:

“I just can’t get over Tom’s incredible challenge and we’re so grateful for the effort he’s putting in – not just the running itself but the organisation behind it all. Christine Evans

People can follow Tom’s progress and donate to his charity challenge here.