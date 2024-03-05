People are being invited to grow their own by taking up an allotment near Burntwood.

Wharfside Allotments, off Whitehorse Road and between the Wyrley and Essington Canal and the A5195, is opening its gates for the 2024 gardening season.

Land agent Lewis Thompson said:

“Wharfside Allotments is more than just a place to grow plants – it’s a place to connect with nature, nurture your passion for gardening and forge lasting friendships. “We invite individuals of all skill levels to join us for the 2024 season and experience the beauty and fulfillment of cultivating their own piece of paradise.” Lewis Thompson

For more details on securing a plot visit www.wharfside.org.