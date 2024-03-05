The music of Blondie and Debbie Harry will be celebrated at a show next month.

Bootleg Blondie will be at the Lichfield Guildhall on 5th April.

The show will feature hits from across the band’s back catalogue.

A spokesperson for Lichfield Arts said:

“Debbie Harris, lead vocalist of Bootleg Blondie, has the looks, the voice and the attitude of the original Blondie bombshell and like her heroine is typically outrageous on stage. “She has been known to wear dustbin liners, thigh length boots and t-shirts with more holes than t-shirt. “Debbie’s pride and joy is her guitar that she plays at every show and is signed by all the Blondie members.” Lichfield Arts spokesperson

Tickets for the show in Lichfield are £17.50 for adults and £8.75 for under 18s. For booking details visit lichfieldarts.org.uk.