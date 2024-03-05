A thrill ride at Drayton Manor is ready to reopen after a revamp.

The Wave will replace The Shockwave, which closed last year after more than three decades at the theme park.

The new version will see riders race at speeds of 53mph and travel through four inversions, a zero-gravity roll and a double corkscrew structure.

A new train will run on the tracks allowing the ride height to reduce to 1.2metres.

Victoria Lynn, managing director at Drayton Manor, said:

“Shockwave has always been such a big part of Drayton Manor since opening nearly two decades ago and we’re so excited to see The Wave preserve all the iconic thrills and fun for more families and future generations to come. “By adapting the hair-raising characteristics of our iconic Shockwave, we’re excited to welcome young fans, from as early as five to six years old, depending on height, to experience the UK’s most thrilling family ride.” Victoria Lynn, Drayton Manor

The Wave is part of a wider development plan for the attraction which will also see a new themed land open later in the year.

The revamped ride is due to open in the coming months.