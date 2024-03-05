A Lib Dem councillor says the Conservatives should not forget the role people power played in securing Lichfield’s new leisure centre.

The new facility at Stychbrook Park will be the long-term replacement for Friary Grange Leisure Centre.

Planning permission has now been granted for the development which will feature a swimming pool, outdoor sports pitch, gym and studios.

But Cllr Paul Ray, leader of the Lib Dem opposition group at Lichfield District Council, said he was “flabbergasted” to see Conservative representatives welcoming the new centre.

“At the recent meeting of the council, the Conservative cabinet members applauded the new leisure centre which is moving forwards and has now got planning permission. But they did tell the full story. “I am flabbergasted. Don’t get me wrong, I am delighted about the new centre – but let’s not forget what happened in 2019. “Cllr Pullen and his Conservative group of councillors made a decision to close the Friary Grange Leisure Centre without any commitment to build a replacement. “Then what happened was a huge community campaign led by residents and various councillors, including myself. That forced the Conservatives on Lichfield District Council to change their decision. So it was people power that made sure we have a new leisure centre. It’s important that we don’t forget that.” Cllr Paul Ray

Cllr Doug Pullen, Conservative leader of Lichfield District Council, said his Lib Dem counterpart was seeking to claim credit for the work of others.

“Once again, Cllr Ray seeks applause for achievements that he has played little to no part in. “As leader of a new administration in 2019, I was provided with a letter from the then CEO warning me that any spending on a new leisure centre would put unsustainable financial pressure on this council. “After recruiting a new chief executive and working hard to be a better council, we are finally in a position to invest £10million in a brand new leisure centre, while most other councils around the country are looking to reduce their leisure provision.” Cllr Doug Pullen