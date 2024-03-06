A series of cinema events for the Ukrainian community in Lichfield have been hailed as a success.

The Lichfield Garrick held three screenings thanks to funding from the New Communities Resettlement Grant Scheme.

Visitors were able to enjoy the films which were dubbed into Ukrainian.

Ihor Shpykuliak, who helped to promote the events, said:

“The cinema was completely full, which suggests that a large number of Ukrainians were able to have a good time watching a film in their native language. “Thanks to the Garrick for providing such impactful emotions to all Ukrainians – your efforts are truly appreciated.” Ihor Shpykuliak

The theatre’s director of development, Matt Clay, said:

“We are very grateful to the New Communities Resettlement Fund for making it possible to show three Ukrainian language films for free to the community. “It is very important to ensure as many local communities as possible feel welcome at the Garrick.” Matt Clay

The theatre will also screen the award-winning English-language documentary 20 Days in Mariupol on 22nd March.

The film by Pulitzer Prize-winning Ukrainian journalist Mstyslav Chernov follows Associated Press reporters who were trapped in the besieged city of Mariupol when it was surrounded by the Russian military during the invasion.

Iryna Komazova, a member of the Ukrainian community who suggested the screening, said:

“The film is important to raise awareness about the war in Ukraine and to remind people that it is not over.” Iryna Komazova

Tickets for 20 Days in Mariupol can be purchased at www.lichfieldgarrick.com.