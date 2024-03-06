Council chiefs say a new skatepark will be built in Burntwood after a petition was launched.

Campaigners had called for a replacement for the facility which will be lost due to plans to convert the former youth club at Cherry Close into a health centre.

Hundreds signed a petition seeking a replacement for the “much-needed” recreational space.

Now Lichfield District Council and Burntwood Town Council say they will team up to create a new skatepark at Burntwood Leisure Centre.

Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of Lichfield District Council, said:

“We know the skatepark provides a valuable destination for children and young adults. “We are committed to preserving and developing our leisure activities in the district, and I am pleased we have been able to work together with Burntwood Town Council to ensure skaters of the district will continue to have a place to practice, meet, and enjoy the facilities in a safe and secure location.” Cllr Doug Pullen

The project will be funded by £86,000 of Section 106 funding from the district council, with the town council proposing to using Community Infrastructure Levy cash for an additional £20,000.

Cllr Darren Ennis, leader of Burntwood Town Council, said:

“We know that many young people and their families were unhappy that the skatepark is being removed. “I am thrilled that we have been able to work together with the district council to find a way to move the skatepark to a safe location, and to jointly fund this important leisure facility for so many people.” Cllr Darren Ennis

Work on the new site is expected to commence in the coming months.