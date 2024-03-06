A Lichfield business owner has made the paw-some decision to sponsor a Guide Dog.

Julie Anson-Boynton, from oven cleaning service Ovenu Lichfield, will support pup Ralph through his extensive training programme.

The yellow Golden Retriever/Labrador cross replaces black Lab Selsey, which the company’s franchisees first started sponsoring in 2021.

Although excelling in training, Selsey developed a slight weakness in one hip which meant she was unable to progress to become a working Guide Dog. Despite the setback, Julie is continuing her sponsorship in support of the charity.

Now aged 11 months old, Ralph is spending time with Toni and Adrian, two of the 16,000 volunteers that work with Guide Dogs. He will remain with them until he’s 12 to 14-months-old before being considered for full training, with the longer-term ambition of being assigned to a visually impaired person.

So far Ralph is settling in well and is described as “sweet and charming”.

Julie said:

“Guide Dogs is a fantastic charity and I’m pleased to be able to give something back by supporting its life changing work. “These dogs provide those with sight loss greater mobility, independence, social interaction – as well as companionship. “It’s also a way of saying a huge thank you to my clients who, without their continued support, I wouldn’t be in a position to sponsor this adorable pup.” Julie Anson-Boynton

Guide Dogs’ CEO Andrew Lennox said:

“It costs approximately £56,000 to support each guide dog through from birth to retirement – without all the contributions of our donors and the efforts of our fundraisers we would not be able to do what we do.” Andrew Lennox