Lichfield’s Finlay Lines put on another masterful display as he took victory in the final of the PF Challenge Cup.

The Synergy Kart driver was up against 31 other drivers in the MiniMax 950 class at the Trent Valley Kart Club track in Lincolnshire – and started brightly to set the second-fastest time in qualifying.



Starting from second on the grid for the first heat of the day on Sunday, Lines moved forward and took the win.



In heat two, the Maximum Motorsport driver started from the front row again, but suffered disappointment of being given a five-second penalty for a jump start which saw him demoted to sixth.

The heat race points saw him third in the Intermediate classification, meaning a third place grid slot in the final.



After falling to fifth in the opening few corners, the Lichfield driver was quickly at the front of the trailing pack, with the focus on hunting down the lead two drivers.

By the end of lap three, Lines had caught them and embarked in a three-way battle to the chequered flag which saw the city racer come out on top, with a fastest lap to add to his accolades as well.