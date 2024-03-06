A football club’s mascot has helped kick-off a fundraising drive to help a Lichfield school net a new minibus.

Baggie Bird – usually seen at West Bromwich Albion’s Hawthorns home – flew in to Queen’s Croft High School to celebrate the forthcoming arrival of the new 17-seater vehicle.

The minibus’ arrival will depend on additional fundraising taking place, but comes after a successful application to the Variety Children’s Charity Sunshine Coach programme.

The scheme helps schools and non-profit making groups and organisations catering for sick, disabled or disadvantaged children to obtain a vehicle.

Co-headteacher Sam Wood said:

“We haven’t had a minibus here at Queen’s Croft for some while and that has limited what we can do as a school. “Pupils can’t get out into the community, and it has been a real struggle to take them to do activities such as swimming or to go on residential trips. These are really important activities for pupils of a special school. “We put in an application for the minibus and were fast-tracked – I think they could see our need for the bus. “We are all looking forward to the arrival of the bus and have lots of events planned over the coming months during which we hope to raise the extra £18,000 towards the cost of the bus.” Sam Wood

The Variety Children’s Charity Sunshine Coach charity works with corporate organisations, trusts, foundations and individuals to secure required funds.

Donor Judith Sarah Jarman Craymer CBE, a musical theatre producer, has paid £45,000 for sponsorship of the Queen’s Croft Sunshine Coach, but a further £18,000 needs to be raised by the school within 18 months.

Baggie Bird’s visit helped to highlight the push to secure the additional funding and highlight links the school has with organisations such as West Bromwich Albion.

Sam added:

“We work closely with the Albion Foundation. They provide our sports provision with coaching once a week as part of the curriculum, and it was great to have Baggie Bird here with us as we officially started our fundraising efforts. “We have also been busy building links with the community and our parents and carers – they have set up a not-for-profit organisation called the Friends of Queen’s Croft and will be key to raising the funds needed for the outstanding balance of the minibus. “We would also welcome any donations from local businesses and supporters of the school.” Sam Wood

Students are also turning their attention to fundraising to help, with Year 8 student Angel Reay and her family raising more than £100 towards the total.

The 12-year-old said:

“I love football and it is something that I’d like to do as a career when I’m older. “I enjoyed meeting Baggie Bird, though, and it was fun having him in school with us.” Angel Reay