Reductions in National Insurance announced by the Chancellor will be welcomed by local residents, Staffordshire County Council’s leader has said.

The measure was among the announcements unveiled by Jeremy Hunt today (6th March).

It will mean a reduction of 2p in the pound for employees and self-employed workers.

Cllr Alan White, leader of the county council, said the move would support local residents who have been hit by rising bills in recent years.

“The further reduction in National Insurance contributions will be welcome news to our residents in helping them to meet daily cost of living challenges by putting more money in their pocket. “This will make a difference in Staffordshire where we continue to see long-term low unemployment as well as generating job vacancies across a range of sectors. “We’re pleased to see measures to support people most in need extended and an increased threshold for childcare support. “We have some outstanding small businesses in Staffordshire with a higher than national average start-up survival rate so welcome support such as the VAT payments change and freeze on fuel duty.” Cllr Alan White

Cllr White said there were still areas where the authority would push for further support.

“The Chancellor announced a new public sector productivity plan, which we’ll carefully study the detail on when available. In the meantime, we will continue to make our case to Government for increased funding in vital areas like social care and highways.” Cllr Alan White