A new season of shows has launched at the Lichfield Garrick.

The city theatre will celebrate its 20th anniversary with a blend of West End drama, comedy, tribute artists and home-grown productions.

The Garrick’s own artistic director kicks off the new programme with an in-house production of Farm Boy, before the season continues with drama and comedy including Original Theatre’s retelling of H G Wells’ The Time Machine and Bill Kenwright’s adaption of gritty courtroom drama, Twelve Angry Men.

For music lovers, the theatre has returning favourites such as The Drifters, The Upbeat Beatles, and Walk Right Back, as well new offerings such as Musicals: The Ultimate Live Band Sing-A-Long.

Famous faces will also be stopping off in the city, including The Chase’s Jenny Ryan, comedy Omid Djalili, performer Floella Benjamin and West End star Kerry Ellis.

Panto legend Sam Rabone will ditch the dame costume as returns with his second variety show in the autumn, while comedy group New Old Friends bring their brand-new show, Houdini’s Greatest Escape to Lichfield as well.

Shows for children include The Gruffalo, The Tiger Who Came To Tea, and Dinosaur World Live.

Local companies will also take to the stage, with the likes of Brownhills Musical Theatre Company, Sutton Coldfield Musical Theatre Company, Lichfield Operatic Society, Lichfield Musical Youth Theatre, Walsall Operatic Society, Lichfield Player snd Different Animal Theatre Company all ready to tread the boards at the Garrick.

Daniel Buckroyd, the theatre’s artistic director and chief executive, said:

“I want everyone to feel welcome at the Garrick – and a big part of that is making sure we’ve got something that appeals to everyone within our programme. “That’s why I’m thrilled that we’ve just put our biggest ever season of shows on sale, so whether you like music, drama, comedy, magic, family shows or variety we should have something happening at the Garrick this year for you. “And as well as bringing the very best entertainment to the Garrick, we’re also making shows here in Lichfield ourselves, with our production of Farm Boy currently playing in our studio before heading out on a regional tour, and preparations underway for this year’s fun-for-all-the-family panto, Jack & the Beanstalk. “We look forward to welcoming everyone to their local theatre soon.” Daniel Buckroyd

Full details of the new season are available at www.lichfieldgarrick.com.