A petition is calling for a replacement skatepark to be built in Burntwood.

The previous facility at Cherry Orchard has been impacted by plans to build a new health centre on the site of the former Burntwood Youth Club.

Dan Bate, who launched the petition, said a new facility would have a huge impact locally.

“I have countless fond memories of the old skatepark – it was more than just a place for sports, it was a community hub where friendships were formed, skills were honed, and bridges between different social groups were built. “Unfortunately, with the termination of youth club services, our beloved skatepark fell into disrepair. “The loss is deeply felt by many locals who used to frequent this facility. Not only did it provide an accessible venue for physical activity, but also served as an inclusive space. “With the recent increase in housing developments in our area, it’s only fair that we also invest in recreational facilities that offer low entry cost barrier sports and activities.” Dan Bate

Around 250 signatures have been received so far backing the calls for a new skatepark, with users now being forced to travel to other sites such as Beacon Park in Lichfield.

Dan added:

“A new well-designed and strategically positioned skatepark could serve as a hub for local action sports enthusiasts to come together once again. “It would encourage outdoor activities among locals who may not have feasible travel options to other facilities. “We urge our local councils to start planning and building a new skatepark facility in Burntwood. “This initiative will not only benefit current residents but also future generations who deserve access to affordable recreational spaces within their community.” Dan Bate

The petition can be signed here.