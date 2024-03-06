The musical quartet Wise Woman played to an attentive audience when they kicked their latest tour off at The Hub at St Mary’s.

With a storied career working with such diverse names as The Medieval Baebes and The Arctic Monkeys, their set list took in some choice covers as well as their own material that ranged from ethereal close harmony singing to more raucous sounds.

Their instruments included bodhran, keyboards, guitar and ukulele, as well as some judicially-used looping pedals.

They played music from their recent EP, Threads, as well giving two new pieces their first public performances.

The band are Anna Pool on vocals, keyboards and guitar, Lydia Bell on vocals and hand percussion, Charlotte Vaughan on vocals, hand percussion, and ukulele, and cellist Maddie Cutter.

The concert started with Cool Dawn of the Day by Jean Richie sang off-mic and acapella, showing the quality of both their performance and the acoustics of The Hub.

Storyville featured some excellent jazz chamber cello playing, while I Will Hold the Wonder showed it would be a favourite live song in future sets.

Ten Thousand Miles was an upbeat song and We Won’t Go Back was a political number about progress that hid a serious message behind some of the more delicate singing of the night.

Take the Skin was a piece about a Selkie growing tired of her life on land and wanting to return to the sea, before Order and Chaos by Lady Maisery found some new aural colours. The Home Safe, was a song about friendship and solidarity which was beautifully written and performed.