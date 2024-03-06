The story of a young shorthand typist who was parachuted into Nazi-occupied France in 1944 will be told at Lichfield Cathdedral.

A performance of Peggy Knight: A Monologue by Lesley Smith will take place on 29nd June.

It follows the story of the electricity board worker who was sent behind enemy lines with just two weeks of training and one practice parachute jump under her belt.

A spokesperson said:

“Peggy Knight’s extraordinary story is little known but now is the time to find her. “Lesley Smith’s fascinating portrayal comes 80 years after the Allied invasion of France.” Lichfield Cathedral spokesperson

Tickets are £12 and are available here.