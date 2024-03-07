An appeal has been launched after three men with weapons forced their way into a home in Burntwood.

The incident happened at the property off Rugeley Road just before 11pm on 9th February.

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said the trio assaulted a woman inside the property before fleeing in a red BMW driven by a fourth man.

Designer clothes and shoes were taken in the incident.

“All four men are described as wearing balaclavas and in their early-20s. The victim suffered bruising to her face. “We attended, secured the scene and a forensic examination was conducted. Officers carried out extensive enquiries in the area, including speaking to other homeowners and examining CCTV. Our enquiries are ongoing. “We are urging anyone with information to come forward.” Staffordshire Police spokesperson

People can contact police on 101, quoting incident 800 of 9th February. Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.