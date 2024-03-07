A Burntwood woman is among four people charged after a protest in Shenstone.

Harriet Rollins, 27, was charged with an offence of watch or beset a house or place to compel the abstention or doing an unlawful act and lock on to a person, object or land to cause serious disruption.

Three others have also been charged with the same offences:

Hannah Morley, 33, of Uttoxeter

Warandeep Maan, 23, of Smethwick

Tiegan Burrows, 20, of Bangor

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:

“It comes after we deployed officers to the site in Lichfield on 27th February to ensure the safety of employees, members of the community and protestors. “We worked to balance the rights to peaceful protest against the rights of those affected by it.” Staffordshire Police spokesperson

All four are due to appear at Wolverhampton Magistrates’ Court on 11th April.