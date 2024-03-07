Councillors are set to sign off on plans to spend £2,000 to improve cycle lane signage and markings in Lichfield.

A report to Lichfield City Council has recommended that Community Infrastructure Levy funding be used for the project.

The work would take place on the cycleway alongside Stowe Pool.

A previous report to the council’s grants advisory committee said:

“Cllr Hugh Ashton has been in discussions with Lichfield District Council regarding improved ‘no cycling’ signage on their pathway around Stowe Pool that runs adjacent to this cycle path. “The suggested provisions for the Lichfield City Council cycle path would therefore compliment the signage improvements being undertaken by Lichfield District Council.” Lichfield City Council report

A decision on whether to approve the recommended funding allocation will be made at a meeting of Lichfield City Council on 11th March.