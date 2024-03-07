A group of Labour councillors in Lichfield are getting ready to mark International Women’s Day.

The representatives from Lichfield City Council will be supporting an event organised by the Mayor, Cllr Ann Hughes, which takes place at the Lichfield Guildhall tomorrow (8th March).

This year’s theme – inspire inclusion – will be at the heart of the discussions at the informal networking event which is open to all local women from 4.30pm.

As well as bringing people together, the councillors are also hoping to inspire more women to enter local politics.

Cllr Rosie Harvey-Coggins, who represents St John’s ward, said:

“Representation is key for an inclusive policy making process. “For International Women’s Day this year, I will be reflecting on ways to encourage more working-class women and women in trade unions into politics.” Cllr Rosie Harvey-Coggins

Fellow ward representative Cllr Katie Farrelly added:

“By inspiring others and reinforcing inclusivity for all, we will be able to build a sense of belonging and empowerment.” Cllr Katie Farrelly