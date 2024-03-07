A free exhibition in Lichfield will use photography to shine a spotlight on the issue of homelessness.

Outsiders will be at The Hub at St Mary’s in Lichfield from 23rd March to 22nd June.

The images were captured by award-winning photographer Marc Davenant in partnership with Shelter to provide a snapshot of homelessness in Britain over a six-year period.

Douglas Armour, from The Hub, said:

“It’s a huge privilege to host an exhibition from an award-winning documentary photographer of this calibre in The Hub Gallery. “Marc Davenant’s Outsiders explores homelessness in an empathetic and collaborative way having been done in partnership with Shelter and with the active participation of people with lived experience of homelessness. “The powerful combination of imagery and personal testimony will give our visitors a unique insight into the human stories behind living ‘outside’ in modern Britain and I highly commend it.” Douglas Armour

The exhibition is free. For more details and opening times, visit The Hub at St Mary’s website.