Opposition councillors say a lack of commitments around funding for redevelopment of Burntwood and other rural areas meant they could not fully support the budget put forward by the Conservatives at Lichfield District Council.

The Labour group said that although some concessions were made on priorities for their side of the chamber, they felt many did not go far enough.

Issues such as funding for the regeneration of Burntwood and the development of a heritage plan to drive the district’s economy were among the sticking points.

Cllr Dave Robertson, deputy leader of the Labour group, said:

“I am absolutely heartened to see some of our proposals to support the regeneration and reinvigoration of our local economy included in the council’s budget. “For too long the Conservatives at the district council have had no plan to regenerate Burntwood Town Centre and our proposals will finally free up funds to create a blueprint for Burntwood and unlock its potential. “Our suggestion to develop a comprehensive heritage proposal for the whole of our district will also bring the opportunity to bring in external investment and will allow us to use our shared history to support the economy of the future. “While I would have preferred to see more money set aside for these projects, we will continue to press the council to deliver meaningful change on these important priorities.” Cllr Dave Robertson

In the past Labour had called for a £1million funding pot to be set aside for Burntwood.

But the current situation will see a much smaller figure of £75,000 allocated.

Cllr Rob Strachan, Conservative cabinet member for finance told a meeting of Lichfield District Council, said the funding allocation was about kickstarting rather than completing projects.

“I would take the moment to refer to it as revenue funding to get projects started. “They will subsequently require capital funding and that’s what we’re unlocking.” Cllr Rob Strachan

Labour group leader Cllr Sue Woodward said that while there were some positive signs around funding for voluntary groups, residents in Burntwood and rural areas wanted to see a clear commitment that money would be spent revitalising the whole district.

“I’m in no doubt that the inclusion of some of Labour’s proposals in the budget was all to do with the changed political landscape rather than any sort of conversion. They didn’t go far or deep enough though. “The Labour group certainly welcomed the additional funding for the voluntary and community sector – not the £100,000 we suggested, but £50,000 will make a difference. “We also welcome the nod, at last, to developing a masterplan for Burntwood. But £75,000 is, as I said at the meeting, ‘small beer’. “Nor is there future commitment to either revenue or capital spending for Burntwood or the rural villages, but we will continue to press hard on these issues.” Cllr Sue Woodward