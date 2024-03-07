A Lichfield retailer is celebrating the first anniversary of the introduction of the company’s mobile app with a money off coupon for customers.

Central Co-op will give members £2 off a £20 spend when they make a purchase in store between 25th March and 7th April.

The society is also planning to widen its membership scheme with the launch of a Co-op Generation card for under 16s.

A spokesperson said:

“This card will not only provide access to Central Co-op’s exclusive member prices in store, including the £3.50 lunchtime meal deal, but it will also serve as a platform for the next generation to engage with co-operative values and sustainable practices.” Central Co-op spokesperson