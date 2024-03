A music festival near Lichfield has confirmed its full line up.

Bearded Theory, which takes place between 23rd and 26th May at Catton Hall, will feature the likes of Dexys, Jane’s Addiction, Sleaford Mods, Orbital and Soft Play.

Other new names added to the bill include Baxter Dury, The Big Moon, Don Letts, Lambrini Girls, Saint Agnes and BC Camplight.

