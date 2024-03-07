New sessions for people to get active in the water are being launched in Burntwood.

Active Lichfield say Walking in Water is a gentle and social hour which is ideal for those recovering from an injury, wanting to improve their mobility or who have a fear of water and want to keep their feet firmly on the floor.

The sessions will see a Burntwood Leisure Centre swim teacher give advice on basic movements for participants to follow along at their own pace.

Walking in Water takes place on Fridays between 1pm and 2pm. Entry is £3 or free for members.

For more information visit Active Lichfield’s Facebook page.