A new community newspaper has been launched by the team behind Lichfield Live.

The first edition of The Lichfield and Burntwood Independent has been published today (7th March).

The fortnightly publication is the first of four editions being produced as part of a trial run by the community interest company behind Lichfield Live.

Editor Ross Hawkes said the plan was to test the feasibility and sustainability of a printed newspaper alongside the website’s digital offering.

“We’ve seen the decline of newspapers in Lichfield and Burntwood in recent years, just as other communities have across the country – but we’ve also seen demand and interest in local issues rocket following the pandemic. “Many conversations we have about Lichfield Live recognise the value of trusted local news, but lament the loss of a physical newspaper, particularly for those who may not be as digitally engaged as many of our readers. “As a team of volunteers it is a huge undertaking for us to produce the website and the newspaper, but we are keen to understand whether print is feasible and sustainable in the long term. “The message to people who continually tell us they want to see a newspaper in our area is that this is the time to support it and help us create a truly local product.” Ross Hawkes

The newspaper is being funded through advertising and memberships during the pilot phase in a bid to cover printing costs and allow for further investment and increased circulation beyond the initial 5,000 copies in future.

Among the businesses, organisations and individuals to step forward to take out adverts and support The Lichfield and Burntwood Independent’s first edition are Arthur Price, Burntwood Town Council, Tippers, Haywards Blinds, Richard Winterton Auctioneers, Sir Michael Fabricant MP, the Lichfield and Burntwood Labour Party.

“We’re hugely grateful for their support to help get edition one onto the presses and ready to go. “But as we go forward, we’ll need more advertisers and members to help both sustain the newspaper and allow us to grow and develop as a local news provider.” Ross Hawkes

Join now for just £5/mth £10/mth £15/mth

How to get a copy?

The Lichfield and Burntwood Independent will be available to pick up from a number of locations across the area, from businesses to community sites, while membership options will allow people to sign up for a delivery option.

Ross explained:

“Distribution is a significant challenge for local newspapers, particularly given our position as a volunteer-led organisation. That’s why we’ve utilised an alternative model in our pilot. “Our volunteers will be out and about today and tomorrow getting copies of The Lichfield and Burntwood Independent out to the various locations and we’d encourage people to collect copies for neighbours, friends or family who might not be able to get out and pick one up. “We also know that a 5,000 pilot print run means some people might not be able to get a copy, so please consider passing on yours rather than popping it in the recycling when you’ve read it. “Locations who would be interested in having copies in future can get in touch to be added to our map of pick up points.” Ross Hawkes

Although the fortnightly publication is part of a pilot, Ross said he hoped to be able to make the newspaper a more permanent addition to the local news landscape.

“My career in journalism began at the now-defunct Lichfield Post newspaper in 1998 so I really feel I have come full circle. “But whether it be through digital or print, I’ve always been aware of the importance of local news in engaging and informing communities. “Plenty of research has been conducted highlighting the negative impact of ‘news black holes’ where media disappears so the role of Lichfield Live and The Lichfield and Burntwood Independent is particularly important to me and the rest of the team. “We are proud to be a community interest company run by local people from across Lichfield and Burntwood and recognise the duty we have to try and ensure residents are able to access key information about local issues. “But in the past 15 years, we have recognised that we need to create a sustainable model in order to safeguard local news for the long-term. “Unlike other major publishers, our community interest company status means we are focused not on profit or shareholder dividends, but on generating value for our communities through the work we produce. “I really hope everyone who picks up a copy of the newspaper can see the value it brings and will help support our work and allow us to write a new chapter in the Lichfield and Burntwood media landscape.” Ross Hawkes

People can send any feedback on the new paper to [email protected].

“We’re also on the lookout for more volunteers who want to get involved and help us develop our online and print outlets. “There’s plenty of opportunities for people to help drive our content in areas such as what’s on, or work with us to build a stronger foundation in areas such as distribution and advertising sales, so do get in touch if you want to discuss how you can help.” Ross Hawkes

