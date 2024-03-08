Extra markets could be held in Lichfield during the run-up to Christmas.

Members of Lichfield City Council will decide whether to approval the proposals for the additional events in Market Square later this year.

A report to a meeting of the authority on 11th March said the plans had been backed by the Markets Working Group.

“Members considered the report detailing the extra Christmas markets held on the square during the pre-Christmas week [in 2023]. “It was agreed that the markets had been a success, particularly as traders had reported good footfall and wished the provision to be repeated. “It was further agreed that the markets are a positive development for the city, but care should be taken to not adversely impact local shops.” Lichfield City Council report

The recommendation is that the council makes permanent provision for markets on Wednesday and Thursday of the week before Christmas.