Lichfield City will be back on the road again for the fourth fixture in a row as they head to Whitchurch Alport this weekend.

Ivor Green’s men will be hoping close the gap on Congleton Town, after suffering a 2-0 defeat to the league leaders last weekend.

The visitors were able to rediscover their away form on Tuesday night (5th March) though as they put three past Bewdley Town without reply, while Whitchurch Alport succumbed to a 3-2 loss against Atherstone Town last time out.

Lichfield came out on top in September’s reverse fixture, as a brace from Dan Smith and an 88th minute winner from Joe Haines sealed a 3-2 victory at the Trade Tyre Community Stadium.

Three points for City could see them close the gap to just two points on the top spot, depending on the result of Congleton’s trip to Wulfrunians.

Kick off tomorrow (9th March) is at 3pm.