More women have been urged to stand as local councillors across Lichfield and Burntwood.

The plea came from Cllr Sue Woodward, leader of the Labour group at Lichfield District Council, on International Women’s Day.

She said that while female elected representatives had made a significant contribution to local and national politics, greater equality was needed.

“Data shows that only around 35% of councillors are women and that we’re unlikely to see gender equality in local councils until 2077 – more than 50 years away. “That’s a long time to wait even for our daughters and granddaughters! “I’m especially proud to lead a Labour group which has over half female members but, across Lichfield District Council, less than a third of our councillors are women. “That really must change to ensure that the different skills and experiences that women bring to council debates truly reflect the lives of the women across the district.” Cllr Sue Woodward

Cllr Woodward said work by the likes of the Fawcett Society and Elect Her were helping to to tackle the issue of gender equality in local politics.

She added:

“I also want to pay tribute to the men in my Labour group who are fighting just as hard for gender equality as the women and are equally willing to call out any sexist and misogynistic language. “We all recognise that a fairer and more equal society is good for every single one of us.” Cllr Sue Woodward