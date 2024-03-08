A Burntwood community organisation is hosting a pregnancy and baby roadshow next month.

Spark Burntwood will welcome local professionals and providers to give advice to parents and those expecting a new arrival.

A spokesperson said:

“This interactive and informative roadshow is designed to empower expectant parents with knowledge, support and resources as they embark on their incredible journey of parenthood. “Gain valuable knowledge from local birthing and pregnancy providers and enjoy baby care workshops. “Connect with other expectant parents and local families, enjoy some baby sensory play and find out more about your local family centres.” Spark Burntwood

The free roadshow will take place between midday and 3pm at Spark Burntwood on 13th April with hourly slots on offer.

People can book a slot online. For more information about support on offer for parents, email [email protected]