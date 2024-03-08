The work of Michael Morpurgo will be celebrated in a series of events in Burntwood.

A touring production of Farm Boy – the sequel to War Horse – will visit Burntwood Memorial Hall on 22nd March.

Tickets for the show are £7.50 and can be booked on the Lichfield Garrick website.

For those keen to revisit the story of War Horse, the hit film will be screened at 2pm on 12th March in an autism and dementia friendly environment.

A second screening will take place at 7.30pm on 13th March with a licensed bar on offer from 7pm. For ticket details, click here.