An event will highlight the challenges of people living with sight problems in Lichfield and Burntwood.

Figures suggest around 300 people in Lichfield and almost 100 in Burntwood have issues with their eyesight.

Walk for Sight will take place at 11am on 14th April at The Bowling Green in Lichfield.

A spokesperson said:

“Many people with sight problems feel very insecure when walking our streets., especially in areas where the pavements are uneven or blocked by obstacles. “The Walk for Sight event will see a supply of blindfolds and spectacles that replicate the effects of the main causes of sight loss experienced in this country. “There will be a short explanation, then a walk down The Friary, Bore Street, Market Street and then back to the Bowling Green “Those are the areas where many of the hazards are faced, and some of the sight-impaired will give narrative to their own experiences and injuries sustained. “Every county, district and city councillor has been invited – and several have already expressed their intention to participate.”