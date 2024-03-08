Signallers keeping trains moving through Lichfield on the West Coast Main Line will be marking International Women’s Day.

Eleven of the 15 people needed to cover the stretch between London and Crewe today (8th March) are women, rail chiefs have confirmed.

Among them is Alice Marsh, who chose to qualify after joining Network Rail through the company’s graduate programme.

Alice said:

“I enjoyed taking part in some of the entry level signalling training as part of the graduate scheme, so made the decision to look for an opportunity to fully qualify. “There is a lot of problem solving being a signaller, every day a different challenge, and seeing how decisions you make keeps passengers and freight moving is really rewarding.” Alice Marsh

In the past 12 months, over one-third of new starters at Network Rail have been women.

Solicitor Claudine Molloy opted for a career change to take up a role in signalling and controlling trains. She said:

“I love that in my job no two days are the same. You could be working to recover train services after an incident, developing a team member or delivering plans that improve train performance.” Claudine Molloy

Details on careers in the rail industry can be found on the Network Rail website.