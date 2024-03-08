A Lichfield nursery has been rated ‘good’ by inspectors.

Ofsted said staff at Humpty Dumpty’s Day Nursery and Pre-School provided children with a “rich and varied curriculum”.

The Trent Valley Road business was awarded good in all areas, including quality of education, leadership and management and personal development of youngsters.

“Children are warmly welcomed into the nursery by staff who know them well. They form positive relationships, and staff are attentive to meeting children’s personal needs.

“Staff offer children a cuddle if they feel sad and are always on hand to give support when children need it. They offer reassurance to children who are new to the nursery.

“They know children extremely well and demonstrate a strong understanding of their likes and dislikes. They purposefully put out the resources that they know will be enjoyed to help them to settle quickly.

“Staff provide children with a rich and varied curriculum as they enjoy exploring a range of interesting activities that are planned to support their individual learning needs.”

Ofsted report