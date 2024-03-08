A Lichfield nursery has been rated ‘good’ by inspectors.
Ofsted said staff at Humpty Dumpty’s Day Nursery and Pre-School provided children with a “rich and varied curriculum”.
The Trent Valley Road business was awarded good in all areas, including quality of education, leadership and management and personal development of youngsters.
“Children are warmly welcomed into the nursery by staff who know them well. They form positive relationships, and staff are attentive to meeting children’s personal needs.
“Staff offer children a cuddle if they feel sad and are always on hand to give support when children need it. They offer reassurance to children who are new to the nursery.
“They know children extremely well and demonstrate a strong understanding of their likes and dislikes. They purposefully put out the resources that they know will be enjoyed to help them to settle quickly.
“Staff provide children with a rich and varied curriculum as they enjoy exploring a range of interesting activities that are planned to support their individual learning needs.”Ofsted report
The work of senior figures was also highlighted.
“The success of the nursery is due to the drive and dedication of an experienced leadership and management team.
“The team continuously evaluates staff’s professional development and utilises their skills effectively to help to strengthen practice across the nursery.
“Leaders and managers encourage staff to continually reflect on their practice and work together to facilitate change that will enhance the already good outcomes for children.”Ofsted report
The full report can be viewed on the Ofsted website.