Bids have flown in from across the globe as a silver swan centrepiece sold for £6,600 at a Lichfield auction.

The piece, which also featured a gold-plated beak, saw bidders battling it out online.

But the bird was eventually won by an individual in the room at Richard Winterton Auctioneers.

“We had interest from all over the world and were really looking forward to seeing this swan fly at auction. “It was wonderful to see this lot achieve such a strong result.” Richard Winterton