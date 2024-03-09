Lichfield will be without a first team fixture this weekend – but there will still be plenty of Rugby action on offer.

The Myrtle Greens are without a fixture today (9th March) due to scheduled opponents Leek having to play a previously postponed game.

But Cooke Fields will host action as the 2nds entertain Syston and the 3rds welcome Rugeley.

Sunday sees the under 14 and under 16 teams in cup final action, with the younger side taking on Telford at Newcastle-under-Lyme. The older finalists will take on the same opposition in Stoke.