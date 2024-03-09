Individuals giving loyal service to schools, parishes and charities in the Diocese of Lichfield area have been celebrated.

Special St Chad’s Medals were awarded at a ceremony at Lichfield Cathedral.

The accolades recognise laypeople who made a valuable contribution to Christian Life.

Those to receive the medals include Pete Bate, the Lichfield Diocesan Director of Communications, St Chad Network founder Pete Harris and long-serving diocesan staff member Mithra Tonking.

A Diocese of Lichfield spokesperson said:

“In History of the English Church and People, the eighth century monastic historian St Bede describes the charge that St Chad gave to his followers shortly before his death – their lives were to be characterised by ‘watching, prayer, and good works’. “These words, which are printed on the Medal, describe us all in our Christian journey here in St Chad’s Diocese of Lichfield.” Diocese of Lichfield spokesperson

Six of the individuals were honoured in a ceremony at Lichfield Cathedral, with two others due to attend a future event.