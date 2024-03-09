Lichfield City produced a five star performance to put themselves firmly back in the title hunt.

A 5-0 win at Whitchurch Alport and Congleton’s goal-less game at AFC Wulfrunians means the gap at the top is back down to three points – with Ivor Green’s men having a game in hand on the leaders.

Jack Edwards, Liam Kirton and Jamie Elkes put City three goals up inside half-an-hour.

The win was wrapped up in the second half when Leighton McMenemy and Joe Haines found the net.

Lichfield began brightly and had an early chance when Kirton was twice denied by home keeper Jack Sheward.

But it took just ten minutes for the deadlock to be broken when Edwards raced onto a Dan Smith flick on before rifling into the bottom corner.

The second goal came when Dom Lewis nodded a cross into the path of Kirton who slid home to double his side’s advantage. It was to be the Lichfield goalscorer’s last action though as he was forced off with an injury picked up as he scored.

Smith almost made it 3-0 when he sent an effort just wide of the upright.

City didn’t have to wait long for number three though as McMenemy saw a header saved before he squared the rebound for Elkes to tap home.

Goal number four came when Dan Lomas saw a header cleared off the line, but McMenemy rose highest to head home the loose ball.

It was 5-0 when Edwards switched play for Haines who picked out the far corner with a fine strike.

Things could have got even better when Smith headed wide and then Haines was denied by a smart save by Sheward.

The result means Lichfield go into their cup clash with Congleton in midweek full of confidence.