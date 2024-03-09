A Lichfield man has helped to set up a fundraising group in memory of his mother after she died of a brain tumour.

Elly Monaghan, a mother of three and grandmother of six was 70 when she was diagnosed with glioblastoma in March 2022.

After slurring her words and becoming confused, a scan showed she had a bleed on the brain caused by a tumour and had surgery, followed by radiotherapy and chemotherapy – but the latter treatment had to be stopped as her body could not cope.

Her son Pete Monaghan, a 42-year-old teacher who lives in Lichfield, said:

“It was so frustrating because Mum seemed quite well in herself – and then devastating to hear that there were no other treatment options she could turn to.”

A year after Elly’s diagnosis, a scan showed that the tumour had spread to two different areas of her brain, but further surgery was not an option.

Her condition deteriorated at speed and she lost mobility on one side of her body, became bed-bound and died last July, just 14 months after her diagnosis.

Pete and his sister Laura Davie have launched a new Elly’s Herd fundraising group to help raise awareness.

The pair have already introduced Brain Tumour Research’s Wear A Hat Day at their respective workplaces.

The event – which asks people to don their favourite hats, hold hat-themed events and make donations to help find a cure for brain tumours – has raised more than £2million since being launched in 2010. It will take place on 28th March.

Pete said:

“Laura and I are very grateful to have the support of our workplaces for Wear A Hat Day, but we also want to encourage others to join in. “Anyone can take part, be it with friends or family, at home, work or in school. For those who are unable to host a hat-themed event, we just ask that they put on a hat, share a photo on social media using the hashtag #WearAHatDay and make a donation to help find a cure for brain tumours.”

For more information on Wear A Hat Day or to register to take part visit www.wearahatday.org.