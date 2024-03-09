A new plaque celebrating the life of the ‘Swan of Lichfield’ has been unveiled.

Anna Seward was born in 1742 and moved with her family to Lichfield in 1749 where she became a renowned poet, writer and critic.

The plaque was unveiled by the Mayor of Lichfield, Cllr Ann Hughes, on International Women’s Day.

She said:

“Our thanks go to all of the organisations and individuals who were involved in the project, particularly John Winterton from the Johnson Society, Ian Bird from Messenger BCR, and Dr Francesca Blanch-Serrat, who worked with the museums and heritage officers and other city council staff at the Samuel Johnson Birthplace Museum to organise this plaque.” Cllr Ann Hughes

The plaque will be installed later this month on Minster Pool Walk, near the area where Seward lived, and which she helped reshape.