New research says Staffordshire remains on track to see a huge increase in the number of electric vehicles on the road.

The study by Midlands Connect suggests there could be more than 25,000 EVs by the end of the decade – an increase of 146% on current figures.

The research – which was unveiled at a regional conference – said the county requires almost 6,000 charging points to support the predicted increase. There are currently around 380.

Midlands Connect’s CEO Maria Machancoses said:

“It’s clear Staffordshire is still on the brink of a boom in electric vehicles that could see over 25,000 electric cars on its streets by the end of decade. “Local authorities across the Midlands are doing a great job to roll out charging points, but they cannot do this alone. We’re already working with authorities to support their work and help secure EV infrastructure funding from government.” Maria Machancoses

Cllr David Williams, cabinet member for highways and transport at Staffordshire County Council, said efforts were taking place to enhance the infrastructure supporting electric vehicles.

“Working with our partners we have identified where the most appropriate places for charging points could be and how we will work with the private sector to deliver the project. “We know our communities and we want to work with our local district and borough councils and the private sector to make sure we have a convenient and accessible network of charging points in Staffordshire that supports the move away from petrol and diesel vehicles.” Cllr David Williams