A Burntwood business is celebrating after winning an award.

JB Caravan and Trailer Services scored the mobile workshop of the year title at the Approved Workshop of the Year Awards.

The company, which is run by Jane and Jamie Bell, picked up the prize at the Camping and Motorhome Show at the NEC.

They saw off competition from hundreds of workshops across the country.

Jamie said:

“We are both really proud to have won the award as we really put our heart and soul into offering a first class service with excellent customer care.” Jamie Bell