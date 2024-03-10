Two councillors have called for a rethink on proposals to build new padel tennis courts in Lichfield.

Proposals have been drawn up for the development on land in Beacon Park.

The local authority is hoping to build the new floodlit courts as part of a £1.5million Community Infrastructure Levy investment in leisure improvements.

But Labour’s shadow cabinet member for leisure, Cllr Claire Booker, said a review of the decision to push ahead with the development was needed.

“I have been raising issues around the spend on padel tennis since first seeing the budget plans last autumn. “I think the consultation on leisure was flawed as residents weren’t given a free hand at making suggestions – they were only given limited options like climbing walls, obstacle courses etc when many people just want darts. “That’s like a painter and decorator giving you a quotation for decorating your living room and saying you can only have purple, orange or green when all you wanted is magnolia. “We welcome any opportunity and investment in providing more and better sports opportunities so that we can help our residents get healthier, but before spending over £300,000 on padel tennis courts, we need to get the overall policy right first.” Cllr Claire Booker

But Cllr Russ Bragger, Labour representative for Stowe ward, said the council needed to be certain the location was right for the development.

“We should listen carefully to what residents are saying about the proposed site and think this through again. “I have nothing against padel tennis or providing quality sports facilities in the district but why does it need to be in Beacon Park?” Cllr Russ Bragger

If it goes ahead, the development would see four padel tennis courts built alongside the Shaw Lane car park.

The proposals also include a “facilities building” with office, toilet and waiting area.