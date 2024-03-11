Hundreds of signed photographs featuring some of the world’s biggest names in film, TV and music have been sold by a Lichfield auctioneer.



Acquired over the course of 30 years, the huge collection fetched £2,220 when they went under the hammer with Richard Winterton Auctioneers.



More than 740 signatures, most on photographs but also on individual letters, notes and theatre programmes, feature in the six albums.



Global stars included in the collection are Frank Sinatra, Barbara Streisand, Sean Connery, Paul Newman and Priscilla Presley.



Robert French, ephemera valuer at Richard Winterton Auctioneers, said:

“It was very exciting to see the sheer volume of autographs from all fields. “A well-deserved auction result for a fantastic collection put together over 30 years.” Robert French